New MTV series features Arlington's Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall and Taylor Swift shared the Video for Good award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV

North Texas' Todrick Hall is on a new MTV reality show featuring six friends living the West Hollywood life.

Driving the news: "The Real Friends of WeHo" premiered Friday on MTV.

The show is poised to capture what it's like to come out as gay, and the responsibilities that arise from being an LGBTQ+ personality.

Yes, but: "The Real Friends of WeHo" will cut into airtime for "RuPaul's Drag Race," which has already prompted an online petition signed by thousands of upset fans.

The intrigue: Hall has talked openly about the challenges he faced growing up in North Texas and being gay.

He performed at Six Flags Over Texas, Fort Worth's Casa Mañana, Fair Park's Music Hall, and Dana's Studio of Dance in Southlake before earning millions of followers through YouTube, "American Idol," Broadway and "RuPaul's Drag Race," per the DMN.

Hall's entertainment work swept him away from Dallas, but he remains a big fan of Whataburger, Sonic and Waffle House.

Of note: Hall received backlash for some of his heated exchanges on "Celebrity Big Brother" last year. He's since apologized.

What they're saying: "I think the word you're looking for is 'scandal.' I have been involved in a few of those. I'm just gonna let people know my truth," Hall says in a promo video for the show.