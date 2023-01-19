Local state senator seeks an end to Texas' Confederate Heroes Day

Note: Confederate holidays include Robert E. Lee's birthday, Confederate Memorial Day, Confederate Heroes Day (Texas), Nathan Bedford Forrest Day (Tennessee), Jefferson Davis' birthday; Data: State government calendars, Axios research; Cartogram: Shoshana Gordon and Jacque Schrag/Axios Visuals

Texas continues to honor the Confederacy with a holiday that usually falls on the same week the country celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s racial justice and civil rights legacy.

Catch up fast: Marking Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's birthday, the holiday — which is also meant to honor Confederate President Jefferson Davis — has its roots in the Jim Crow period.

And in some years, as in 2015, the holiday actually falls on MLK Day.

The big picture: Ten states — all in the South — celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and observe at least one Confederate holiday during the rest of the year, per an Axios analysis.

Yes, but: Sen. Nathan Johnson from Dallas is among the state lawmakers seeking to abolish Texas' Confederate Heroes Day.

Johnson is leading the cause with Senate Bill 91.

"This day doesn't belong in our books. It creates divisions, whether we want it to or not, between people. It creates resentment, it causes damage," he said at a news conference yesterday.

Meanwhile: Houston state Rep. Jarvis Johnson, whose family lineage includes a slave owner who fought for the Confederacy, is urging passage of House Bill 51 — which would abolish the holiday in Texas.

Of note: This is Jarvis Johnson's third attempt to end Confederate Heroes Day.

He has warned that keeping the holiday could hurt the state economically as companies weigh which states are worth doing business in.

"When we talk about what Confederate Heroes Day is, it is a remembrance of a horrible past, a past that has done irreparable damage to many of the residents of the state of Texas," he said.

Go deeper