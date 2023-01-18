What to know about Fort Worth's "Bachelor" contestant
A makeup artist from Fort Worth is among 30 women who will try to win over a tech executive from California on the latest season of "The Bachelor," which premieres on Monday.
The intrigue: Victoria Jameson is a recent divorcée seeking love like her parents, who have been married for more than 40 years.
- "I guess this is one way to hard launch my divorce," she says in an Instagram post.
What we're watching: Shocking revelations, 2-on-1 dates, season villains, doubt-filled hometown dates, and post-filming switcharoos are pretty overdone.
- We're curious what will make this season the 21-year-old franchise's "most dramatic season yet."
Our thought bubble: We hope Jameson is "in it for the right reasons."
State of play: North Texans have done well on the show in the past.
- Bachelor Sean Lowe, who grew up in Irving, married contestant Catherine Giudici in 2014. They have three kids together.
- Attorney Rachel Lindsay, the daughter of a Dallas judge, made history in 2017 as the first Black Bachelorette.
- Real estate developer JoJo Fletcher met Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' brother, Jordan, through the show.
Be smart: If you're new to Bachelor Nation, brush up on your Bachelor vocabulary and prepare for a wild ride.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.