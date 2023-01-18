What to know about Fort Worth's "Bachelor" contestant

A makeup artist from Fort Worth is among 30 women who will try to win over a tech executive from California on the latest season of "The Bachelor," which premieres on Monday.

The intrigue: Victoria Jameson is a recent divorcée seeking love like her parents, who have been married for more than 40 years.

"I guess this is one way to hard launch my divorce," she says in an Instagram post.

What we're watching: Shocking revelations, 2-on-1 dates, season villains, doubt-filled hometown dates, and post-filming switcharoos are pretty overdone.

We're curious what will make this season the 21-year-old franchise's "most dramatic season yet."

Our thought bubble: We hope Jameson is "in it for the right reasons."

State of play: North Texans have done well on the show in the past.

Bachelor Sean Lowe, who grew up in Irving, married contestant Catherine Giudici in 2014. They have three kids together.

Attorney Rachel Lindsay, the daughter of a Dallas judge, made history in 2017 as the first Black Bachelorette.

Real estate developer JoJo Fletcher met Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' brother, Jordan, through the show.

Be smart: If you're new to Bachelor Nation, brush up on your Bachelor vocabulary and prepare for a wild ride.