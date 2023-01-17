Pence talks about 1/6 during his Dallas visit

Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Dallas over the weekend to promote his new book and lay the groundwork for his own possible presidential run.

Driving the news: Pence spoke at First Baptist Dallas, one of the most pro-Trump churches in the country, two years after Trump-supporting insurrectionists erected a gallows and threatened to kill the then-vice president for not overturning the results of the 2020 election.

The big picture: First Baptist Dallas senior pastor Robert Jeffress, a close friend of Trump's, asked Pence about his experience on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence said he shared concerns about the 2020 election, but that he was doing his constitutional duty that day — "no more, no less."

"I couldn't be more proud of the Trump-Pence administration," he told the audience. "Obviously the administration did not end well. It ended in controversy."

Between the lines: Trump's influence appears to be waning in Texas, per the Texas Tribune. Few prominent Texas Republicans have endorsed Trump — and some are showing more willingness to publicly cross him.

Flashback: Trump drew a massive crowd to First Baptist Dallas on the Sunday before Christmas in 2021.

This weekend's crowds were smaller and more sedate.

Of note: There were no visible protests during this visit.

The intrigue: At one point, Pence appeared to endorse the idea of Christian nationalism, saying the term is "something of a pejorative these days among the left-wing media," but that, "This nation has ever been sustained by Christian patriots who believe in America."

"America is a nation of faith," he added.

Zoom out: President Biden also visited a church this weekend. He delivered a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — where Martin Luther King Jr. was a pastor.