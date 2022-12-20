Because this is officially tamale season, we've assembled a list of the best tamale spots in town.

Of note: We asked readers for suggestions — and you really came through with some excellent choices.

Molino Olōyō, 1025 Stemmons Freeway, Suite 600, Dallas (suggested by several astute readers)

Luna's Tortillas, 7406 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas (Cyndi C.)

Dallas Tortilla & Tamale Factory, 309 N. Marsalis Ave, Dallas (Greg H.)

La Popular Tamale House, 5310 Junius St., Dallas (Courtney B.)

Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe, locations in Grapevine, Keller and Coppell (Nancy H.)

Tamaleria Nuevo León, 2139 Buckingham Road, Richardson (Alex J.)

Marquez Bakery & Tortilla Factory, 1730 E. Division St., Arlington (Larry F.)

Josefina's Tamales, 515 Cleveland Road, Granbury (Julie L.)

Other options: Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson recently tweeted at San Antonio tamale staple Delia's, saying he wouldn't be allowed to sleep at home if he didn't score some of their fine food.