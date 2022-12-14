Grapevine businesses and homes damaged in tornado

The Discount Tire store along Highway 114 in Grapevine was closed Tuesday because of debris and damage on the property. Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes from yesterday morning's thunderstorms and says that number may climb.

Driving the news: Tornadoes were confirmed in Northeast Tarrant County, Wise County near Decatur, Lamar County, and in Fort Worth near the Joint Reserve Base where three touchdowns were confirmed from one storm cell, NWS meteorologist Jason Dunn tells Axios.

Context: The NWS was expecting severe thunderstorms yesterday morning because of the humidity in the air, the wind shear and the arrival of a cold front, Dunn says.

"It’s not completely uncommon to get tornadoes in December. Any time you get those ingredients together, it can happen any time of the year," he says.

The weather service will continue surveying the damage to determine the strength of the tornadoes, and Dunn says there’s a chance more tornadoes will be confirmed from yesterday's storms.

Details: Five people were injured and several businesses, including Grapevine Mills Mall and Sam's Club, were damaged when one of the tornadoes touched down in Grapevine around 9:30am.

Sam's Club was closed all day. A photo from inside the store showed a hole through the roof and debris in the middle section where the clothing usually is.

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center — on the opposite side of the highway — was spared and its patients were safe, a spokesperson tells Axios.

Flashback: In December 2015, 11 people died and hundreds of homes were damaged when nine tornadoes touched down in North Texas.

What's next: The NWS expects the rest of the week to be quieter but colder, with lows in the 30s.