Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point

Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic.

It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers.

Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.

Why it matters: Texas' educational landscape has been riddled with problems in recent years, from learning loss and teacher shortages to book bans and clashes over critical race theory.

Catch up fast: Hinojosa served a total of 13 years as the Dallas superintendent — across two stints — before stepping down over the summer.

The Sunset High School alum began his career at Dallas ISD as a teacher and coach. He left the district for administrative positions in other parts of Texas and returned to Dallas in 2005.

While serving as the DISD superintendent, he oversaw the 2008 budget crisis caused by the district's over-hiring of teachers, the largest school bond in state history in 2020 and the COVID pandemic.

What he said: During the 2008 layoffs, protestors demanded that he step down. Some of them picketed at his house.

The district was eventually able to rehire 600 of the laid-off teachers.

"We just had to make sure we were solvent. I didn't eat for two months until we figured it out. I had to go face the music," Hinojosa told The 74.

He also talked about his conflict with Gov. Greg Abbott over the COVID mask mandate and said he isn't fond of charter schools because he doesn't think many of them are "great schools."

What's next: Hinojosa recently said he doesn't plan to run in Dallas' upcoming mayoral race. He's instead focusing on other roles within educational leadership.

As the new chief impact officer for Engage2Learn, he will guide other public school leaders on how to get through tough times, The 74 reports.

Yes, but: "I am keeping all options open. The only thing I have going against me is that I am 66 years old but as healthy as ever," he said, when The 74 asked if he would consider running for mayor in the future.