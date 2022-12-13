How Carvana's "vending machines" could be repurposed
Carvana, the online used-car dealership known for their multistory, transparent car "vending machines," is struggling.
Driving the driving news: After laying off 1,500 employees recently, the company's creditors are preparing for bankruptcy.
The big picture: This got us thinking — if Carvana goes under, what could we do with those vending machine buildings?
- We have some incredibly realistic suggestions.
🍸 A multilevel bar, where the drinks get fancier as you go up.
🎰 A casino, where the stakes go up the higher you get.
🧑🌾 A vertical garden.
🚲 A vending machine for e-bikes and scooters.
🏢 A workspace where every office is a corner office.
🦜 An incredible aviary.
🖼️ A rotating art installation.
🥽 An amazing waterslide.
⚡ A lair for ERCOT executives.
