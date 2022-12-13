Oh, just think of the possibilities. Photo: Laura Buckman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Carvana, the online used-car dealership known for their multistory, transparent car "vending machines," is struggling.

Driving the driving news: After laying off 1,500 employees recently, the company's creditors are preparing for bankruptcy.

The big picture: This got us thinking — if Carvana goes under, what could we do with those vending machine buildings?

We have some incredibly realistic suggestions.

🍸 A multilevel bar, where the drinks get fancier as you go up.

🎰 A casino, where the stakes go up the higher you get.

🧑‍🌾 A vertical garden.

🚲 A vending machine for e-bikes and scooters.

🏢 A workspace where every office is a corner office.

🦜 An incredible aviary.

🖼️ A rotating art installation.

🥽 An amazing waterslide.

⚡ A lair for ERCOT executives.