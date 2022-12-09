Dallas adding 296 new psychiatric beds to Texas supply

A rendering of the new hospital that will be at the intersection of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive. Image: Courtesy of Texas Health and Human Services

Texas is spending $1.2 billion to replace, update and expand state mental health facilities, including a new hospital in Dallas.

Driving the news: Construction began on the Dallas facility this week after a groundbreaking ceremony Monday.

Why it matters: Texas ranked 44th overall in Mental Health America's latest annual report, dropping from 27th last year, largely due to increasing costs of seeing a doctor for mental health treatment in the state.

Texas ranks last in the country specifically for access to mental health care and third for prevalence of mental illnesses, according to the 2022 report.

State of play: Texas has been allocating money to construction projects to add psychiatric beds to state hospitals since 2017, when a legislative committee warned that investing in mental health care was "one of the most critical areas of concern."

Some current campuses were built in the 1850s and a lack of psychiatric beds strains emergency rooms and the criminal justice system.

Zoom out: The first new state-run psychiatric hospital in 25 years opened this spring in Houston.

Zoom in: The Dallas County jail has hundreds of inmates awaiting transfer to state psychiatric facilities because of a lack of statewide beds.

Details: The Texas Health and Human Services Commission partnered with UT Southwestern Medical Center to design and build the 296-bed, $482.5 million psychiatric hospital in Dallas.

Children's Health donated $200 million toward the project for a pediatric wing that will dedicate 96 beds to young patients.

The state is paying the other $282.5 million.

Construction is expected to finish in 2025.

The bottom line: The psychiatric facilities in Dallas and Houston will join expanded hospital capacity in Austin, San Antonio, Kerrville and Rusk, for a total of 670 new inpatient treatment beds in the state by 2026.