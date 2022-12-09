Mental health care needs are increasing, but there's hope
The holidays are a time of warmth and connection, but they can also trigger painful memories of loss, trauma and loneliness.
Driving the news: A new report by the American Psychological Association says a high demand for mental health services has led to longer waitlists, psychologist burnout and a large swath of unmet needs among Americans.
State of play: Nearly half of the 2,300 psychologists surveyed by the APA said they haven't been able to meet demand for treatment. About 60% shared that they don't have openings for new patients.
Meanwhile, nearly one million Americans over the age of 55 are aging alone, and rates of kinlessness are projected to grow as younger generations grow older, the New York Times' Paula Span writes.
But, but, but: It's not hopeless. Here are our favorite tips on improving your well-being and helping others from Axios Finish Line.
- Smile more: The science-backed benefits of smiling include stress relief, pain relief and strengthened relationships.
- Pick up the phone: Calling people and listening to them is one of the most effective and convenient interventions for loneliness.
- Remember your heroes. Having a hero — someone to look up to — can make hard times easier and boost our perception of our personal power.
- Consider getting a pet: There isn't much scientific research backing up the benefits of pet ownership, but 77% of people with pets say they seek comfort in their pets somewhat or very often.
