The holidays are a time of warmth and connection, but they can also trigger painful memories of loss, trauma and loneliness.

Driving the news: A new report by the American Psychological Association says a high demand for mental health services has led to longer waitlists, psychologist burnout and a large swath of unmet needs among Americans.

State of play: Nearly half of the 2,300 psychologists surveyed by the APA said they haven't been able to meet demand for treatment. About 60% shared that they don't have openings for new patients.

Meanwhile, nearly one million Americans over the age of 55 are aging alone, and rates of kinlessness are projected to grow as younger generations grow older, the New York Times' Paula Span writes.

But, but, but: It's not hopeless. Here are our favorite tips on improving your well-being and helping others from Axios Finish Line.