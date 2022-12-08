Flu cases surge in North Texas

The country's worst flu outbreak in more than a decade has left nearly every state with high or very high levels of flu activity.

Why it matters: This year's outbreak underscores how pandemic precautions may have left us more vulnerable to seasonal respiratory diseases, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.

Texas is now among 11 states with the highest level of flu activity, per the CDC.

The big picture: Flu-related hospital admissions over Thanksgiving week almost doubled nationally over the previous week and were the highest seen for that period since the 2010-2011 season, per the CDC.

Threat level: The flu is just one part of a tripledemic that also includes RSV and new strains of COVID, and the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays are likely to worsen the outbreaks.

By the numbers: In Texas, at least 4,600 people saw a doctor because of flu-like symptoms the week of Thanksgiving.

The same week, Dallas County had 245 flu-related hospitalizations and one death. The county has also had one pediatric flu-related death so far this season.

In Tarrant County, almost 22% of visits to health care providers during Thanksgiving week were because of flu-like symptoms.

Of note: Data for last week's flu cases nationally and locally hasn’t been released yet. The effect of Thanksgiving gatherings will become more apparent once that happens.

Be smart: Harvard Medical School advises getting vaccinated, meeting in places where there's good ventilation and protecting vulnerable loved ones to reduce the risk of getting a respiratory virus.