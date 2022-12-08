51 mins ago - News

Flu cases surge in North Texas

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
Illustration of an influenza particle wrapped in a blanket.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios. Photo: Dan Higgins/CDC

The country's worst flu outbreak in more than a decade has left nearly every state with high or very high levels of flu activity.

Why it matters: This year's outbreak underscores how pandemic precautions may have left us more vulnerable to seasonal respiratory diseases, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.

  • Texas is now among 11 states with the highest level of flu activity, per the CDC.

The big picture: Flu-related hospital admissions over Thanksgiving week almost doubled nationally over the previous week and were the highest seen for that period since the 2010-2011 season, per the CDC.

Threat level: The flu is just one part of a tripledemic that also includes RSV and new strains of COVID, and the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays are likely to worsen the outbreaks.

By the numbers: In Texas, at least 4,600 people saw a doctor because of flu-like symptoms the week of Thanksgiving.

  • The same week, Dallas County had 245 flu-related hospitalizations and one death. The county has also had one pediatric flu-related death so far this season.
  • In Tarrant County, almost 22% of visits to health care providers during Thanksgiving week were because of flu-like symptoms.

Of note: Data for last week's flu cases nationally and locally hasn’t been released yet. The effect of Thanksgiving gatherings will become more apparent once that happens.

Be smart: Harvard Medical School advises getting vaccinated, meeting in places where there's good ventilation and protecting vulnerable loved ones to reduce the risk of getting a respiratory virus.

