Your guide to the Big 12 Championship
For the 6th consecutive season, Arlington will host the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.
Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready.
Who's playing
- TCU (12-0 overall, 9-0 conference): The Horned Frogs are on a journey to show the nation that they're legitimate title contenders. A win grants them that chance and their very first entry into the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014.
- Kansas State (9-3 overall, 7-2 conference): The Wildcats have been sneaky good all season and are in great position to avenge their 38-28 loss to TCU in Fort Worth earlier this season. This would be Kansas State's first Big 12 title in a decade.
Tickets
Tickets are available here.
How to get there
Information about AT&T Stadium parking is available here.
Pre-game happenings
Get your signs ready! ESPN will tape its traveling college football pregame show at AT&T Stadium.
- Hours: "College GameDay" airs 8-11am on ESPN and ESPNU.
- Cost: Free.
Where to eat/drink on game day
1. Live! Arena
Located inside the entertainment district, Live! Arena is a multi-level sports bar with a 100-foot LED HD television.
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-1am.
- Address: 1650 E. Randol Mill Road.
A mile from AT&T stadium, Prince Lebanese Grill has been featured on the Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and on Guy Fieri's cooking show "Guy's Big Bite."
- Hours: Daily 11am-9pm.
- Address: 502 W. Randol Mill Road.
3. BoomerJack's
Specials are plentiful at BoomerJack's. Discounts include two entrees and an appetizer for $26, small bites for $6 after 10pm and drink specials for $5 and under daily.
- Hours: Sunday-Wednesday 10:30am-midnight, Thursday-Saturday 10:30am-2am.
- Address: 522 Lincoln Square.
