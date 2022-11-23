Trevon Diggs' perfect Dallas day
Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is one of the biggest stars on the No. 1-ranked Dallas Cowboys defense. Since being drafted out of Alabama in 2020, he's led the team in interceptions every year.
- In 2021, he had 11 picks, the most any player has had in a season since 1981.
Driving the news: We asked him to tell us his go-to Dallas spots.
Here's what he said...
🏘 Favorite Dallas neighborhood: Deep Ellum.
🇲🇽 Favorite Mexican food: The Mexican, 1401 Turtle Creek Blvd.
🥩 Favorite steakhouse: Nick & Sam's, 3008 Maple Ave.
🍸Favorite bar: Kitchen + Kocktails, 1933 Elm St.
😆 Favorite place to hang out with friends: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road.
💏 Favorite date spot: Dee Lincoln Prime, 6670 Winning Dr. #400, Frisco.
- "They've got these buffalo shrimps with blue cheese and bacon. I never knew that blue cheese and bacon and shrimp would be so good. But it's so good."
🧦 Plans for the holidays: "Definitely go and grab you some Saxx Underwear. They make a great stocking gift."
