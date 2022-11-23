Trevon Diggs' perfect Dallas day

Trevon Diggs shared some of his go-to hangouts in North Texas. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is one of the biggest stars on the No. 1-ranked Dallas Cowboys defense. Since being drafted out of Alabama in 2020, he's led the team in interceptions every year.

In 2021, he had 11 picks, the most any player has had in a season since 1981.

Driving the news: We asked him to tell us his go-to Dallas spots.

Here's what he said...

🏘 Favorite Dallas neighborhood: Deep Ellum.

🇲🇽 Favorite Mexican food: The Mexican, 1401 Turtle Creek Blvd.

🥩 Favorite steakhouse: Nick & Sam's, 3008 Maple Ave.

🍸Favorite bar: Kitchen + Kocktails, 1933 Elm St.

😆 Favorite place to hang out with friends: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road.

💏 Favorite date spot: Dee Lincoln Prime, 6670 Winning Dr. #400, Frisco.

"They've got these buffalo shrimps with blue cheese and bacon. I never knew that blue cheese and bacon and shrimp would be so good. But it's so good."

🧦 Plans for the holidays: "Definitely go and grab you some Saxx Underwear. They make a great stocking gift."