Volunteer guide: 5 ways to give back in Dallas

The season of giving is almost upon us, so we found a few volunteer opportunities with local organizations that need your help.

But don't stop here. There are dozens of other worthy causes in and around Dallas.

Café Momentum provides at-risk teens a 12-month paid culinary internship, along with a case manager to address basic urgent needs and help create stability in their lives.

Why it matters: Young people facing juvenile justice issues are given resources and skills for true long-term stability.

How to help: Donate, join the Momentum Society (a group of donors who give $5,000+ annually) or volunteer at a restaurant or Community Services Center (CSC).

Email the Dallas location for volunteer opportunities.

Dallas Hope Charities has various programs that support at-risk and/or homeless LGBTQ+ youth (ages 18-24).

Why it matters: LGBTQ+ youth have a higher risk of suicide and homelessness than their peers.

How to help: Donate, volunteer your time or teach a skill, or buy items for the shelter.

You can also schedule a Hopeful Discussion if you have a team of people who want to learn more about allyship and how to support LGBTQ+ youth.

Homeless Veterans Services of Dallas, Inc. provides resources for homeless veterans, peer support, housing assistance and other services.

Why it matters: The nonprofit has served 60,000 veterans so far, from providing access to laundry and showers to connecting them with housing resources.

How to help: You can shop their Amazon wishlist directly or make a cash donation.

You can also drop off items in person 8am-3pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays (4900 S. Lancaster Rd.). Call 214.372.8822 when you arrive.

View their wishlist here.

In 2018, Dallas Animal Services started Dallas90 which aims to connect the community to the shelter's mission.

Why it matters: The shelter takes in thousands of pets a year and has a 90% live release rate.

How to help: You can donate cash or items volunteer any number of ways, from taking dogs on runs or walk to taking photos of available pets.

Find details here.

Harvest Project Food Rescue collects surplus produce that would have been thrown away and delivers it to families in need.

Why it matters: The nonprofit delivers baskets of fresh produce to hundreds of families a week.

How to help: You can volunteer remotely or in person, or make a donation.

Find the volunteer application here, or donate here.

Know a worthy cause? Email us at [email protected], and we may feature it in an upcoming newsletter.