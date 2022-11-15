Mark your calendar for these 3 Texas college basketball games

College hoops are back. To celebrate, we made a shortlist of the most intriguing men's basketball games in Texas this season.

1. Texas vs. Gonzaga

The Longhorns will be tested early in their season against championship contender Gonzaga.

Date: Wednesday, 8:30pm.

Wednesday, 8:30pm. Location: Moody Center, Austin.

Moody Center, Austin. Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN2 or buy tickets here.

2. Baylor vs. TCU

Both teams are expected to be good this season, but TCU will be trying to win a game at Baylor for the first time since 2018.

Date: Jan. 4, 8pm.

Jan. 4, 8pm. Location: Ferrell Center, Waco.

Ferrell Center, Waco. Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN or buy tickets here.

3. Houston vs. SMU

Perhaps the best Houston team since Phi Slamma Jama faces their rivals from Dallas for the 91st time overall.