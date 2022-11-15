34 mins ago - Sports
Mark your calendar for these 3 Texas college basketball games
College hoops are back. To celebrate, we made a shortlist of the most intriguing men's basketball games in Texas this season.
1. Texas vs. Gonzaga
The Longhorns will be tested early in their season against championship contender Gonzaga.
- Date: Wednesday, 8:30pm.
- Location: Moody Center, Austin.
- Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN2 or buy tickets here.
2. Baylor vs. TCU
Both teams are expected to be good this season, but TCU will be trying to win a game at Baylor for the first time since 2018.
- Date: Jan. 4, 8pm.
- Location: Ferrell Center, Waco.
- Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN or buy tickets here.
3. Houston vs. SMU
Perhaps the best Houston team since Phi Slamma Jama faces their rivals from Dallas for the 91st time overall.
- Date: Jan. 5, 6pm.
- Location: Fertitta Center, Houston.
- Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN2 or buy tickets here.
