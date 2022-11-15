Elderly Texans face big burdens
Economic instability, loneliness and food insecurity will be the biggest burdens on elderly Texans over the next year, per a report by Alignment Healthcare, a Medicare Advantage provider covering the state.
Why it matters: Health care institutions and advocacy organizations are preparing for a wave of more Baby Boomers who will reach retirement age in the next few years and compete over already-limited resources for aging Americans.
The big picture: An estimated 10,000 people turn 65 every day in the U.S., and the population of older adults is expected to double over the next few decades.
Zoom in: Almost 4 million people in Texas are older than 65 and 3.3 million are just a few years away from turning 65, per 2020 Census data.
- 31% of elderly Texans surveyed — compared to 25% of seniors nationwide — expect to have trouble paying for medical bills, medications and medical supplies in the next year, according to the Alignment Healthcare report.
- 19% said they won't have consistent access to nutritious foods, and 28% said trouble paying medical bills will be their biggest obstacle to care next year.
Yes, but: It's possible the numbers are even higher because many seniors don't feel comfortable sharing that they are struggling financially.
Threat level: The COVID pandemic and rising costs of living continue to weigh on elderly Americans nationwide, the Alignment Healthcare data shows.
- 1 in 5 seniors surveyed said they feel more isolated now than they did a year ago.
- 1 in 6 report having medical debt, and half of them say their debt is more than a month of living expenses.
- Renae Perry, who helps run Dallas-based The Senior Source, says she's heard of many North Texans delaying their retirement or returning to work after retirement to keep up with their expenses.
What they're saying: "Seniors have gotten us to this point as a country. They've built our infrastructure, they've created this great prosperity, they've fought in wars — but many struggle as they get up in years, as they retire, and try to make do on limited income," Adam Wolk, a regional chief medical officer for Alignment Healthcare, tells Axios.
What seniors want: A monthly grocery allowance and 24-hour telehealth access are the two most desired benefits across the country.
- Money for hearing aids was also a popular ask among elderly Texans.
Of note: Texas has the highest percentage of uninsured residents per capita, but it's one of 11 states that hasn't expanded Medicaid.
- Expansion could help over 1 million Texans access federal health insurance coverage, but its chances of approval in the GOP-led state legislature are next to nil.
- Perry says she hopes to see more serious conversations about Medicaid expansion and more protections for seniors in the upcoming legislative session.
Worthy of your time: The Senior Source offers many volunteer opportunities for seniors, such as mentoring at-risk youth, giving family caregivers a break, and keeping tabs on the quality of care at long-term care facilities.
- "We see and hear directly from [seniors] that engaging in activities where they are contributing something meaningful to the community decreases their loneliness and increases their sense of purpose," Perry says.
- There are also volunteer opportunities for younger people to help.
