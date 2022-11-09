Gov. Abbott takes the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas in August. Photo: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Republicans retained the highest elected offices in the state in Tuesday's election.

Driving the news: Gov. Greg Abbott defeated Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke to win a third term, per the Associated Press.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick beat Democrat Mike Collier.

Embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton won against Democrat Rochelle Garza in what was expected to be the closest statewide race.

Why it matters: The victory could set up Abbott for a 2024 presidential run, although he has not said whether he wants to pursue the White House.

The win solidifies at least another four years for the powerful governor, who continues to hold sweeping authority in the state under a COVID-19 emergency disaster declaration, despite his decision to reopen businesses at full capacity more than one year ago.

Down ballot: Republican Dawn Buckingham, an eye surgeon endorsed by former President Trump, beat Democrat and wealthy conservationist Jay Kleberg to become the new Texas land commissioner.

Incumbent agriculture commissioner, Republican Sid Miller, defeated Democrat Susan Hays to win a third term in that office.

U.S. House: There weren't any closely contested races for Congress in North Texas, but there will be some new faces representing the area in Washington.

Democrat Jasmine Crockett defeated Republican James Rodgers to win the 30th Congressional District of Texas, the seat held by Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson who is retiring at the end of this term.

Republican Keith Self beat Democrat Sandeep Srivastava to win the 3rd District, which covers a large swath of Collin County. The seat was previously held by Republican Van Taylor, who withdrew from the runoff after apologizing for an affair with the widow of an ISIS member.

The bottom line: The results are yet another sign that Democrats face a long, uphill battle to be competitive at the top of Texas ballots. The party hasn't won a statewide race since 1994.