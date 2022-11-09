Ken Paxton beats Rochelle Garza to remain Texas AG

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton beat his Democratic opponent, Rochelle Garza, winning a third term as the state's chief legal officer, according to results from the Secretary of State.

Why it matters: The attorney general's office doesn't oversee elections in Texas, but it’s in charge of defending and enforcing the state’s election laws and of bringing lawsuits, like cases that allege voter fraud.

Election experts have raised concerns about the impact Paxton could have on future elections, particularly if former President Trump tries to return to the White House in 2024.

The big picture: Paxton is a loyal Trump ally who tried to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in four states where President Biden won.

The court rejected the suit, and Paxton was subsequently sued by the Texas state bar for professional misconduct related to the effort. Paxton called the case against him a political attack.

Paxton still hasn't said whether he accepts the results of that presidential election.

The intrigue: Paxton is facing securities fraud charges in a seven-year-old Collin County case and he's the subject of an FBI investigation after his former top deputies accused him of abuse of office.

Paxton has denied all wrongdoing.

Catch up quick: In September, Paxton allegedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a lawsuit related to abortion rights funding, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

Paxton tweeted that he left with his wife, Republican state Sen. Angela Paxton, in order "to avoid a stranger lingering outside my home and showing concern about the safety and well-being of my family."

What's next: Buoyed by his victory, Paxton will likely continue to push for work on voter fraud cases, fanning the flames of conspiracy theorists who believe that election fraud is deciding elections despite ample evidence to the contrary.