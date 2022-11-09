Dan Patrick defeats Mike Collier to remain Lt. Governor

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick won a third term in the second-highest executive office in Texas government, defeating Democrat Mike Collier for a second time, per results from the Secretary of State.

Why it matters: Over the last eight years, Patrick has taken the power concentrated in the state’s No. 2 job to another level and built a national profile as a regular guest on Fox News.

The Texas Tribune dubbed Patrick "Trump's man in Texas," and he's used his relationship with Trump to curry political favors and punish opponents.

Patrick's victory is a sign that Trumpism is still alive and well in Texas.

The big picture: Patrick is known for championing conservative policies. He has been a vocal advocate of banning abortion, and he's supported efforts to prevent transgender students from participating in sports.

Earlier this year, he suggested that professors should be fired from Texas universities for teaching critical race theory. He also called urban school districts, including Dallas ISD, "dropout factories."

Following the shooting in Uvalde, Patrick wanted the state to spend $50 million to equip school police officers with bulletproof shields.

The intrigue: Several longtime Republicans endorsed Collier over Patrick, including outgoing Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, Amarillo state Sen. Kel Seliger and Rep. Bennett Ratliff of Plano.

Patrick also faced nationwide criticism in 2020 for suggesting on Fox News that he’d rather die from the coronavirus than see instability in the state’s economy.

Flashback: The race was a rematch of 2018, when Patrick beat Collier 51% to 47%.

What's next: Patrick will likely continue to champion issues popular among conservative voters, including a "don't say gay" law similar to Florida's, election security, ending tenure at Texas universities and battling the federal government over U.S.-Mexico border protections.