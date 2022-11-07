Dallas' Native American ties
Dallas-Fort Worth has none of Texas' three federally recognized Native American tribes, though Indigenous peoples once populated this area.
Why it matters: November is National Native American Heritage Month, which the White House recently recognized by acknowledging that Indigenous peoples were treated unfairly and forced to assimilate, decimating their communities.
Zoom in: More than 195,000 North Texans identify as American Indian and Alaska Native alone or in combination with other ethnicities, according to the latest U.S. Census figures.
- That's about 3% of the Dallas-Fort Worth population.
Yes, but: Many of the remaining Native Americans were likely relocated to the region through the American Indian Urban Relocation program, intended to move Indigenous people off tribal lands.
- More than 10,000 people representing 82 tribes moved to the Dallas area as part of the program from 1957 to 1973, per the DMN.
Zoom out: The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas in Livingston, outside Houston, has about 1,300 members. The Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas in Eagle Pass, near the border, has more than 1,000 members.
- Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo near El Paso has more than 4,000 members.
The intrigue: The federal government once tried to eliminate stickball, an Indigenous successor to lacrosse. The DFW Kabutcha Toli practices weekly in Oak Cliff, per KERA.
Go deeper: Listen to the Axios Today episode on the forced assimilation of Native American children.
