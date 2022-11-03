There are just three days left to vote. Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Early voting turnout is down statewide compared with the last governor's race.

Why it matters: Texas voter turnout reached record levels in 2018, which may turn out to be an outlier.

Driving the news: There are two days of early voting left before Election Day on Tuesday.

Polling sites are open from 7am to 7pm today through Friday.

Zoom out: Nearly 20% of registered voters have cast an in-person or mail-in ballot in the first eight days of early voting in the most populous 30 counties in Texas. In 2018, 27% of registered voters had cast ballots during the same time period in those counties, per the Texas Tribune.

Flashback: Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke was on the ballot in 2018 during his unsuccessful bid to replace incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

In 2018, incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott handily defeated Democrat Lupe Valdez, a former Dallas County sheriff.

By the numbers: Just 18% of registered voters in Dallas County had cast in-person ballots through Tuesday, compared with 25% during the same early voting period in 2018, per Texas Secretary of State data.

Nearly 21% of Tarrant County registered voters had cast ballots in person during that period, compared with 25% in 2018.

Nearly 25% of Collin County registered voters had cast ballots in person during that period, compared with nearly 33% in 2018.

And, nearly 25% of Denton County registered voters had cast an in-person ballot through Tuesday, compared with 30% during the same period in 2018.

Yes, but: Changes made during the 2021 legislative session to early and in-person voting, including banning drive-thru voting, changing mail-in ballot ID requirements and allowing partisan poll watchers, could be why fewer people are voting.

Of note: Abbott continues to lead in statewide polls over Rourke.

