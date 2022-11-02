Grocery chain H-E-B continues expansion into North Texas

Hoping the hype dies down so we can shop here without worrying about long lines. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

Grocery store chain H-E-B's infiltration of the Dallas-Fort Worth area is now fully underway.

Driving the news: The Texas-based chain's second Collin County store opens Wednesday in Plano, at the corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

The company recently announced another location is planned for Fort Worth.

Flashback: H-E-B opened its Frisco store in late September — and it has been booming.

Why it matters: While H-E-B is beloved in other parts of the state, the chain has — until recently — avoided planting its flagship stores in North Texas.

Kroger and Albertsons, which operate a combined 195 stores locally, recently announced plans to merge, which could lead to some of those stores being sold or closing.

Of note: H-E-B's up-market gourmet brand, Central Market, already has several locations in the region.

What's next: There are more H-E-B locations planned in Allen, McKinney and Mansfield. The company has also purchased land in other parts of Dallas, Fort Worth and Denton.

The bottom line: This could be great news for North Texas shoppers. H-E-B has a popular house brand, some great prepared foods (think tortillas and queso) and the new competition has the potential to raise the quality of grocery stores across the area.