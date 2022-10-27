North Texas schools closing on Election Day amid safety concerns

Many North Texas schools will be closed Nov. 8 as districts navigate their roles as polling sites and the attendant safety risks in the wake of school shootings and threats to poll workers.

Why it matters: Campuses have been used as polling sites for years, but the influx of visitors during school hours has posed security challenges.

Districts either have to cancel classes, forcing parents to find child care alternatives, or figure out how to reconfigure safety plans and the flow of traffic.

What's happening: Dallas, Fort Worth and Richardson are giving students Election Day off and holding professional development for teachers and staff that day.

The districts join other schools around Texas, including Austin and San Antonio, in canceling classes to make way for voters, citing safety concerns.

Context: Threats and disruptions to the electoral process prompted the Department of Justice to launch a law enforcement task force in July to ensure the safety of the front line of democracy.

Texas was considered a key state in an August House Oversight Committee report on violent threats to election workers.

Per Texas Election Code, schools must be made available for use as polling sites if needed.

Between the lines: The day of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde in May coincided with run-off elections statewide.

The school was not a polling site, but the tragedy highlighted potential vulnerabilities in campuses open to the public for voting.

Yes, but: Not all districts are closing on Election Day. Plano ISD and Grapevine-Colleyville ISD are among North Texas districts that will remain open. Several of their schools will still serve as polling sites.

Of note: Plano ISD is asking voters to approve school renovations, new technology and improvements to its events center and stadiums through four bond propositions.

How to help: The FBI wants the public to report suspected threats or violent acts by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or filing an online complaint at tips.fbi.gov.