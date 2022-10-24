Dallas police chief calls hospital shooting "failure of our criminal justice system"

The suspect accused of killing two nurses at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday was on parole for an aggravated robbery committed in 2015 — and he was wearing an active ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.

Why it matters: Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted that the shooting was "an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system."

What happened: The suspect, Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez, was released from prison last October and had permission to be at the hospital "to be with his significant other during delivery," a Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson told the Dallas Morning News.

The shooting occurred near the hospital's labor and delivery ward, per Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

A Methodist Health System Police Officer confronted the man and fired his weapon, injuring Hernandez, according to a statement from the hospital.

Hernandez was detained, stabilized and taken to another local hospital. He's facing capital murder charges.

Context: Hernandez, 30, has an extensive criminal history in Dallas County. In addition to the 2015 aggravated robbery he was on parole for, he served a two-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a 2011 robbery.

In both cases, the victims were badly beaten before property was stolen.

The motive for the hospital shooting is unclear.

What they're saying: "The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," Methodist executive leadership said in a statement.

"Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat."

Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted Saturday evening: "​​Our city loves our healthcare heroes, and our residents will be there for them as we grieve and seek swift justice."

What's next: The hospital is planning a vigil for the workers who were killed.