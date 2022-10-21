Our 2022 guide to the Dallas area's pumpkin patches

This haunting pumpkin man at Lola's in Melissa is Insta-ready. Photo courtesy of Cormac West

With Halloween nearing, it's time to update all of your profile pics with fresh fall photos.

Here's a list of our favorite spots to get that gourdgeous portrait backdrop.

The Dallas Arboretum remains the absolute gold standard for picturesque settings in any season. It's the gem of North Texas.

8525 Garland Road, Dallas.

Cost: $12-$20.

The Dallas Farmers Market has a sea of orange pumpkins set up in the "The Shed." It's often emptier during the day, so you'll have time to reshoot the pictures you don't like.

1010 S. Pearl Expressway, Dallas.

Cost: Free admission, though the pumpkins are for sale.

St. James Episcopal Church, in Northeast Dallas, always has a huge selection of pumpkins and plenty of cool setups.

9845 McCree Road, Dallas.

Cost: Free to visit, pumpkins are priced by size.Cost: Free to visit, pumpkins are priced by size.

Pumpkins on the Prairie, at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church in Frisco, features a hay maze, pumpkin patch games and face painting.

3521 Main St., Frisco.

Cost: Free, with pumpkins for sale.

Lola's Local Market in Melissa has a beautiful setup, with a pumpkin-painting station and a crate maze. And delicious snacks!

1771 Kever Main, Melissa.

Cost: Free to enter, activities cost extra.

Howell Farms in Arlington has an elaborate exhibition called "Pumpkin Nights," that includes thousands of hand-carved pumpkins and surprising pumpkin sculptures.

4016 W. Division St., Arlington.

Cost: 2022 tickets are apparently sold out, but maybe you know someone willing to share.

Hall's Pumpkin Farm in Grapevine has huge stacks of gourds, but it also has a cool corn maze.