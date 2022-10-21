The Mavericks' efforts to make their home games more affordable seem to be paying off.

The cost of attending a Mavs game is lower than the NBA's average this year.

Why it matters: The football experience at AT&T Stadium comes with a hefty price tag and is out of reach for many North Texans, but basketball games remain relatively affordable.

That probably explains why the Mavericks have had sellout streaks in the past.

Details: The average cost of attending a Mavs game this year is $227, ranking 15th among all NBA teams. The average cost across the NBA is $288, according to an analysis by Bookies.com.

The costs were calculated with the four cheapest tickets, parking, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.

Warriors games cost $690 and Knicks games cost $670, the highest in the league.

The other side: Thunder games cost way less, because, well, they're in Oklahoma.

Go deeper: The Mavs play their first home game against the Grizzlies tomorrow, and tickets are still available.