The cost of watching the Dallas Mavericks play at home

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
Data: Bookies.com; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios
The Mavericks' efforts to make their home games more affordable seem to be paying off.

  • The cost of attending a Mavs game is lower than the NBA's average this year.

Why it matters: The football experience at AT&T Stadium comes with a hefty price tag and is out of reach for many North Texans, but basketball games remain relatively affordable.

  • That probably explains why the Mavericks have had sellout streaks in the past.

Details: The average cost of attending a Mavs game this year is $227, ranking 15th among all NBA teams. The average cost across the NBA is $288, according to an analysis by Bookies.com.

  • The costs were calculated with the four cheapest tickets, parking, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.
  • Warriors games cost $690 and Knicks games cost $670, the highest in the league.

The other side: Thunder games cost way less, because, well, they're in Oklahoma.

Go deeper: The Mavs play their first home game against the Grizzlies tomorrow, and tickets are still available.

  • You can save on parking by taking DART.
