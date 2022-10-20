Huge designer consignment pop-up sale launching in Dallas

Lots of brand-candy at this year's Charlotte Edit Sale. Photo: Bri Crane/Axios

The Edit Sale, a designer consignment pop-up with brands like Cara Cara, Ulla Johnson, DemyLee and La DoubleJ, is coming to Dallas.

How it works: Expect deeply discounted — but not quite thrift store — prices on designer clothing, shoes and handbags.

The sale is typically in a warehouse-style space, set up like a store with dozens of packed racks, accessory displays and dressing rooms.

Designer jeans are usually $50 a pair. Most other items are $100+.

Background: The sale started five years ago in Charlotte among a small group of friends who wanted to swap clothing at the end of each season. As word got out, dozens of women wanted to consign their unworn or gently used pieces.

The tiny garage sale turned into a massive semiannual event with thousands of items. The event draws 40+ consignors and hundreds of shoppers.

Dallas' fashion scene is similar to Charlotte's, which made it a no-brainer for the first expansion site, one of the event's founders told me.

Details: The pop-up sale runs Oct. 25-30. The exact location will be shared here closer to the sale.

If you go:

Expect a line on day one. Sometimes the wait is 2+ hours in Charlotte.

If you're not on the hunt for anything specific, the best time to shop is actually the last day. The racks aren't as tight, and it's not as crowded so you can really hunt for your treasures.

The dressing room is typically one big shared space, so wear undergarments you're comfortable with.

If you're on a budget, go in with a plan. For example, this year I'd like some tops for date nights, so I won't even look at the shoes and bags.

Have Zelle, cash or credit ready to go.

