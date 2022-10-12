What Texans across the political spectrum agree on

If you don't like Willie, you'll have to leave the state no matter who wins in November. Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink

While political parties seem increasingly polarized, Texas voters across party lines agree on an array of policy areas, according to a recent poll by the nonpartisan policy organization Texas 2036.

Why it matters: Nearly all Texas voters agree the state is heading for trouble. In the survey, 93% of Texas voters expressed some level of concern about the state's future — with 38% "extremely concerned," 29% "very concerned" and 26% "somewhat concerned."

Yes, but: Respondents' support for solutions on core-governance issues could provide state and local leaders with a roadmap that strengthens voter confidence.

The survey found strong support for investments in education and workforce development, infrastructure, public safety and health care affordability.

Context: The Texas Comptroller's office announced in July that the state will have a $27 billion general revenue surplus for the current biennium — a result of inflation and high energy prices.

When asked how they want that record surplus to be spent, voters identified public education as the top priority, followed by the electric grid, property tax reduction and water infrastructure.

By the numbers: 87% of Texas voters support the use of annual reading and math tests to provide "apples-to-apples comparisons" of how local schools are performing, according to the Texas 2036 survey.

While 68% of Texas voters said they trust their local law enforcement, 83% say it would increase their confidence in law enforcement if lawmakers made it harder to rehire law enforcement officers who've been fired for poor conduct.

82% of Texas voters agreed that the state should increase investments to expand our water supplies, and 84% supported the Texas Legislature creating a fund to help update the aging infrastructure.

By a 2-to-1 ratio, Texas voters support increasing pay to attract talent for all state government positions.

The bottom line: Despite our differences, Texans still have a lot in common.