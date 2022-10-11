Data: Guttmacher Institute; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Texas has closed more abortion clinics than any other state since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Driving the news: The findings are based on a new report from the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.

Why it matters: The closings support predictions that access to the procedure would rapidly decline in conservative-led states after the ruling effectively ended all federal protections on abortion, according to Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.

Some clinics have moved operations to states where abortion access is protected.

The big picture: More than 80% of abortion clinics in 15 states with strict abortion bans have stopped offering the procedure since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Zoom in: Texas had 23 clinics in operation before the decision — 12 shut down and 11 are open but only offer services other than abortion.

State of play: Texas law outlaws abortions, including in cases of rape and incest.

But some key lawmakers have signaled that they would be open to giving victims of rape or incest access to abortions.

What they're saying: "The loss of clinics is felt in all states — even those where abortion remains legal. Abortion clinics in these states are being inundated with people from states with abortion bans seeking care," says Rachel Jones, a principal research scientist at the Guttmacher Institute.