Texas leads the country in abortion clinic closings

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
Data: Guttmacher Institute; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios
Texas has closed more abortion clinics than any other state since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Driving the news: The findings are based on a new report from the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.

Why it matters: The closings support predictions that access to the procedure would rapidly decline in conservative-led states after the ruling effectively ended all federal protections on abortion, according to Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.

  • Some clinics have moved operations to states where abortion access is protected.

The big picture: More than 80% of abortion clinics in 15 states with strict abortion bans have stopped offering the procedure since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Zoom in: Texas had 23 clinics in operation before the decision — 12 shut down and 11 are open but only offer services other than abortion.

State of play: Texas law outlaws abortions, including in cases of rape and incest.

  • But some key lawmakers have signaled that they would be open to giving victims of rape or incest access to abortions.

What they're saying: "The loss of clinics is felt in all states — even those where abortion remains legal. Abortion clinics in these states are being inundated with people from states with abortion bans seeking care," says Rachel Jones, a principal research scientist at the Guttmacher Institute.

