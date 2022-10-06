A day at King Spa Dallas

👋 Axios Austin reporter Nicole here. I recently traveled to your fine city to spend an afternoon at King Spa & Waterpark.

To start: I got extremely naked there and had to remind myself to "just relax" over and over again.

Yes, but: It was so much fun, and I'd do it again.

Details: A portion of the spa is nude, but there are plenty of other things to do if you're not comfortable in your birthday suit. Here's the rundown:

Customers pay a $40 admission fee before receiving a uniform — a giant T-shirt and long shorts — that you have to wear in the cafeteria and saunas. You can wear your own swimsuit to the family-friendly indoor water park.

You'll also receive a bracelet with your locker number and key. The bracelet is scanned when you pay for anything extra at King Spa, including spa services and food.

Head to the locker rooms to put away your things. This is where you have the option to strip down and go into the attached bath area.

Next stop: The gender-separated bath area is completely nude with pools that range from warm, hot and ice cold.

"Don't you dare look at me!" I yelled to my friends every time I had to get out of a pool.

We all felt lightheaded after going from hot to cold tubs, which made me stop caring about whether my friends saw my butt crack. That's a win!

We also spent some time in several of the eight co-ed sauna rooms, which use different temperatures, stones, crystals, rocks, wood and more. You're required to wear the uniform you received at check in.

There's more: Other spa services to choose from include body scrubs, body acupressure and massages in the bath house.

I got the $150 Aroma Ceremony Scrub, a 90-minute service that involves lying down, buck naked on a table, roughly 10 feet away from the next customer.

Every inch of me was vigorously scrubbed by a kind but bossy lady wearing exfoliating mittens. Then I got a massage, a collagen mask facial and a scalp treatment.

Again, I had to get over the fact that I was nude, but by the end, it really didn’t matter. Another win!

Pro tip: I would do the water park and saunas at the beginning of your visit and save the bath house and spa services until the end.

We made the mistake of doing our spa services in the middle of the afternoon, and by the time we were done, we couldn't imagine putting on a swimsuit to spend time in the water park.

Also: Bring socks. Water shoes are not allowed in the cafeteria or saunas.

The bottom line: I walked out of there with a dewy face, soft skin and the knowledge that my friends definitely saw my butt crack.