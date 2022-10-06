A day at King Spa Dallas
👋 Axios Austin reporter Nicole here. I recently traveled to your fine city to spend an afternoon at King Spa & Waterpark.
To start: I got extremely naked there and had to remind myself to "just relax" over and over again.
Yes, but: It was so much fun, and I'd do it again.
Details: A portion of the spa is nude, but there are plenty of other things to do if you're not comfortable in your birthday suit. Here's the rundown:
- Customers pay a $40 admission fee before receiving a uniform — a giant T-shirt and long shorts — that you have to wear in the cafeteria and saunas. You can wear your own swimsuit to the family-friendly indoor water park.
- You'll also receive a bracelet with your locker number and key. The bracelet is scanned when you pay for anything extra at King Spa, including spa services and food.
- Head to the locker rooms to put away your things. This is where you have the option to strip down and go into the attached bath area.
Next stop: The gender-separated bath area is completely nude with pools that range from warm, hot and ice cold.
- "Don't you dare look at me!" I yelled to my friends every time I had to get out of a pool.
- We all felt lightheaded after going from hot to cold tubs, which made me stop caring about whether my friends saw my butt crack. That's a win!
We also spent some time in several of the eight co-ed sauna rooms, which use different temperatures, stones, crystals, rocks, wood and more. You're required to wear the uniform you received at check in.
There's more: Other spa services to choose from include body scrubs, body acupressure and massages in the bath house.
- I got the $150 Aroma Ceremony Scrub, a 90-minute service that involves lying down, buck naked on a table, roughly 10 feet away from the next customer.
- Every inch of me was vigorously scrubbed by a kind but bossy lady wearing exfoliating mittens. Then I got a massage, a collagen mask facial and a scalp treatment.
- Again, I had to get over the fact that I was nude, but by the end, it really didn’t matter. Another win!
Pro tip: I would do the water park and saunas at the beginning of your visit and save the bath house and spa services until the end.
- We made the mistake of doing our spa services in the middle of the afternoon, and by the time we were done, we couldn't imagine putting on a swimsuit to spend time in the water park.
- Also: Bring socks. Water shoes are not allowed in the cafeteria or saunas.
The bottom line: I walked out of there with a dewy face, soft skin and the knowledge that my friends definitely saw my butt crack.
