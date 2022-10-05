Dallas launches portal to track domestic violence

Dallas has launched a portal tracking domestic violence in the city.

Driving the news: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the city's domestic violence task force requested a dashboard to follow crime trends.

The Family Place opened its shelter this week for domestic violence victims, which is expected to serve more than 600 adults and 200 kids.

Threat level: Last year in Texas, 204 people were killed by their intimate partners and 22 family, friends or bystanders were killed, including 11 children, according to the Texas Council on Family Violence.

Dallas County tallied 22 people — mostly women — killed by intimate partners.

Zoom in: In Dallas this year, 12 people have been killed by their intimate partners. Police have counted 1,492 aggravated assaults connected to domestic violence.

The city has reported 11,770 family violence crimes this year.

Nearly three-quarters of domestic violence victims in the city are female.

Of note: Overall aggravated assaults have dropped this year compared with last year, and family violence aggravated assaults have dropped more than 4% through this week, compared with the same period in 2021, according to Dallas police records.

How to get help: Call the national hotline at 1-800-799-7233.