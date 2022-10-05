Dallas adds location tracking to 911 response

Dallas is adopting new technology that will enable 911 callers to convey their precise location to first responders and get help quicker.

Driving the news: The Dallas Police Department, which staffs the city's 911 dispatch center, announced Friday that police and fire officials decided to adopt the "what3words" geocode system after a successful trial run.

Why it matters: Started by a London-based startup, the free tool simplifies how people can share their location in an emergency.

It's becoming more popular globally and has different uses, including helping stranded hikers in Canada, injured horse riders in the U.K. and delivery drivers in India.

The app can especially be useful at large venues with many entrances.

How it works: What3words can be downloaded on iPhones and Android devices, or accessed through a web browser.

The tool divides the world into three-meter squares and gives each square a three-word name.

People dialing 911 in Dallas can provide the code to their call taker if they have trouble explaining where they are.

The intrigue: App creators say it works in areas with no phone signal.

What they're saying: "Being able to get a location quickly is everything in an emergency situation, because time is crucial," Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia says.

"An additional tool like what3words will help us find a location quickly and respond to an emergency faster to get help to those who need it."

Of note: U.K. officials used what3words to tell mourners where to queue up to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Although the intent was to help the large crowds, a "minor administration error" led to the app briefly telling people the line started in California and North Carolina.

What's next: Subaru and Jaguar Land Rover plan to integrate the technology into some vehicles.