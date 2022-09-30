4 must-try foods at the State Fair of Texas

We're proven wrong every time we think fair foods couldn't get any wackier.

Driving the news: This year's State Fair of Texas has over two dozen new dishes, including a chamoy pickle, dim sum burritos, pickle pizza and a funnel cake fried chicken sandwich.

State of play: The food is spread out around the massive fairgrounds, so it may be a good idea to plan your route around what you want to eat.

Some food vendors offer discounted pricing on Thursdays.

Here are some of this year's new dishes that caught our attention.

1. Fried charcuterie board

This 2022 Big Tex Award-winning appetizer is filled with chopped mozzarella, salami and green apples tossed in herbs and balsamic vinegar. It's all topped with goat cheese and drizzled with honey.

2. Cajun lobster bisque croquettes

We're curious about lobster meat and creamy brie cheese in a croquette. Each trio of croquettes comes with a Cajun lobster bisque dipping sauce.

Is it a drink? Or dessert? Photo courtesy of the State Fair of Texas

3. Doh-Muff

It's a doughnut stuffed with Bavarian cream, coated in banana nut muffin batter and topped with pecan butter glaze, bananas and strawberries.

4. Cha-Cha Chata

A twist on the horchata, this milkshake comes with a churro "straw" and is topped with sprinkle cookies and deep-fried rice pudding bites. The drink is allegedly so good that it won a 2022 Big Tex Award.

