Data: Wesleyan Media Project; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Texas airwaves have the most political ads for a governor's race, according to a data-rich report by Wesleyan Media Project.

State of play: Campaign-season TV ads in Senate, House and gubernatorial races are breaking records for negativity, writes Axios' Mike Allen.

Much of the increase in negativity is driven by pro-Republican ads, according to the project, which is based at Wesleyan University in Connecticut.

Why it matters: A June poll by Gallup found that only 2% of Americans had a "great deal" of confidence in Congress. This election season's toxic blast could deepen public cynicism about Washington.

By the numbers: Texas edged out Florida for the most ads in a governor's race with 14,071 airings, compared with 13,927 in the Sunshine State.

Florida's skewed heavily toward pro-GOP advertising, whereas Texas was split more evenly, with 5,551 pro-Democrat airings and 8,520 pro-Republican airings.

Yes, but: No Texas city cracked the top 25 media markets for federal or governor ads.

Zoom in: Half of the pro-Beto O'Rourke advertising in a two-week period was paid for by Coulda Been Worse, which spent $6 million in TV ads that first aired Sept. 9.

The group has focused on Gov. Greg Abbott's initial claim that the mass shooting of elementary school children in Uvalde "could have been worse."

Details: More than 50% of the gubernatorial ads run across the country Sept. 5-18 were attacks, according to the report.

During the same two-week period in 2014 and 2018, only about 42% of the ads were considered to be attacks.

Fewer than 29% of the ads were promotional, compared with nearly 36% in 2014.

The intrigue: All the political ads in the race for the 34th Congressional District in South Texas are attacks, per the report.

Republican Mayra Flores won a special election for the historically Democratic seat this year and is facing a challenge from Vicente Gonzalez, whose advertising used racist attacks against the Mexican-born politician.

The big picture: Abortion remains a top topic for Democratic ads, while Republicans largely avoid the subject.

Public safety is a focal issue for the GOP.

Go deeper: Read the report, with state-by-state, market-by-market and even candidate-by-candidate breakdowns.