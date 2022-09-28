Grandmother of Juneteenth launches Dallas story walk

Opal Lee delivered a simple message to Dallas elementary school students this week: "You can lead this country."

Driving the news: The Fort Worth icon visited children yesterday during the launch of the city's new Juneteenth Story Walk at Pacific Plaza Park in downtown Dallas.

The park's walk features pages from the book about the Grandmother of Juneteenth, "Opal Lee and What it Means to Be Free."

Why it matters: Lee was integral to making June 19 a federal holiday to memorialize when the last enslaved people in Texas learned they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

She calls the holiday the nation's true independence day.

Opal Lee's story is bookworthy. Photo: Tasha Tsiaperas/Axios

What happened: After an introduction by Mayor Eric Johnson, the still-agile 95-year-old Lee moved the podium so the children could sit in the shade to hear her call to action.

About a dozen gathered around Lee afterward to ask questions about her life and what it was like to walk to Washington.

One boy declared: "I can't believe we're meeting Ms. Opal Lee. She's a legend here."

Flashback: The retired teacher told the children about how she started walking when she was 89 to call for Juneteenth to be made a national holiday, telling them it's never too early or too late to change the world.

What she's saying: Lee says children will be the ones to fix some of the country's ills, including homelessness, health care that isn't affordable for all and climate change.