Civil trial starting in case of mysterious Coppell death

For eight years, a Coppell family has questioned whether their 27-year-old son's alleged suicide was something else. They may get more answers when the case goes to trial in Dallas County this week.

Driving the news: Jonathan Crews' parents are pursuing a civil lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend, Brenda Lazaro, alleging negligence and wrongful death. Jury selection for the trial begins today.

Lazaro has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

What she said: Lazaro called 911 the night of Feb. 2, 2014, sobbing and gasping. She told the 911 dispatcher that her boyfriend had shot himself in the chest.

"We were just talking, and he just said that he loved me. And I didn't believe him. He said he was gonna prove that he loves me. I didn't know he had a gun," she said during the 10-minute call.

What happened next: In a search warrant executed a day later, a Coppell police investigator said he suspected Crews' death was a homicide and referred to the gun found at the scene as a "murder weapon" — but Lazaro was never charged.

Coppell police have said they didn't have enough evidence to prove or disprove the investigator's early homicide theory.

The manner of death remains undetermined, per the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office.

Context: Crews grew up around guns, competed in tournaments and was fanatical about gun safety, per his family.

He worked as an operation director at a health care company.

Lazaro and Crews first met at the Coppell Wu Yi Shaolin martial arts school, where Lazaro was an instructor.

Details: Crews' family says he was planning to break up with Lazaro before he died and that he didn't have any history of depression.

Their lawyer approached private investigator Sheila Wysocki in 2015 to look into the case.

Wysocki tells Axios she doesn't believe Crews could have shot himself based on several factors: He had a shoulder injury that would have made it difficult to fire the shot, a re-enactment with forensics experts showed the scenario would have been unlikely, and he was lying in bed when his body was found.

Between the lines: Jonathan's parents filed their civil lawsuit against Lazaro in 2016. It's unclear whether criminal charges will follow.

The Dallas County district attorney's office tells Axios that as a general rule, they don't comment on "cases that may or may not be under ongoing investigation."

The other side: "Obviously, this is a very difficult situation for the Crews family. Brenda denies any wrongdoing in connection with Jonathan's death," Lazaro's attorney, Andrew Jee, tells Axios.

He adds that the trial will be the best place to learn about the points of contention from both parties.

Go deeper: Naheed and Mike have both written about the case before, and it's appeared on ABC's 20/20.