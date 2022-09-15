50 mins ago - Real Estate

Dallas a top city for live-work-play apartments

Sami Sparber
Illustration of an office cubicle with a roof like a house.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

A total of 8,800 mixed-use apartments have been completed in Dallas since 2012, per a report from RentCafe, a nationwide apartment-search website.

Why it matters: Rental communities that include residential, office and retail space have gained a foothold in the last decade, especially as the pandemic heightened renters' preference for having amenities close at hand, the report found.

Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios Visuals
What they found: 18% of the units built in Dallas from 2012 to 2021 were mixed-use, per RentCafe.

Zoom out: The number of apartments in "live-work-play" buildings nationwide has quadrupled since 10 years ago, from 10,000 completed in 2012 to 43,700 in 2021, according to Yardi Matrix data.

The bottom line: Blending different types of real estate is one way cities are adapting in the era of remote and hybrid work.

