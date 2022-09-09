Dallas wants to preserve its wetlands in public-private partnership

A private-public partnership could preserve and add to current wetlands south of Downtown Dallas.

State of play: The City of Dallas and the Dallas Wetlands Foundation are partnering to create 17 acres of restored wetlands and green space just south of downtown.

Renderings of the plan were presented in May to the parks board.

Why it matters: Wetlands act as sponges for runoff and flooding and store carbon to counteract climate change.

Plus, the wetlands can act as a filtration system, potentially adding to the drinking water system.

The intrigue: The project could ultimately be part of a reimagination of the southern portion of Downtown Dallas, which might feature a new convention center, a high-speed rail train station and a deck park over Interstate 30 linking downtown to the Cedars neighborhood.

Flashback: The idea emerged during a 2013 city design challenge and a 2017 bond election gives the project $7.5 million in matching funds to the Dallas Wetlands Foundation for the $44 million first phase.

Details: Dallas Water Commons will incorporate existing wetlands and constructed wetlands as part of the larger green space, between Riverfront Boulevard and the train tracks that lead into downtown.

Real estate developer Matthews Southwest will serve as the project manager and provided the first $7.5 million match to bond money, including a land donation.

Of note: The area that will be restored is the original bend of the Trinity River where Native Americans who lived in North Texas once resided.

What's next: The goal is to finalize plans and permits next year and break ground in 2024. Construction is expected to take 18 months to two years.