Cowboys game day: Where to tailgate, park and more
Football is back, and we've got you covered if you are heading to AT&T Stadium this season.
- Here's what you need to know to be game day ready.
Key home games
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 1
The Cowboys and Buccaneers played a thrilling season-opener last year in Tampa. Dallas will be looking for a win this time around.
- Details: 7:20pm Sunday
2. Washington Commanders, Week 4
We're sure the Cowboys defense will be more than happy to welcome Carson Wentz back to the NFC East.
- Details: Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon
3. Houston Texans, Week 13
Dallas will try to hold on to their winning record (3-2) against Houston in the battle of Texas.
- Details: Sunday, Dec. 11, at noon
Tickets
Single-game tickets are available here.
How to get there
Information about AT&T Stadium parking is available here.
Concessions to try
- The Cowboys' new menu items for 2022-2023 include lobster mac-n-cheese, a fried mozzarella burger and vegetarian-friendly Touchdown Tots. Check where the items are sold so you don't have to give up precious game time to hunt for them.
Where else to eat/drink
1. Live! Arena
Located inside the entertainment district, Live! Arena is a multi-level sports bar with a 100-foot LED HD television.
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-1am.
- Address: 1650 E. Randol Mill Rd.
A mile from AT&T stadium, Prince Lebanese Grill has been featured on the Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and on Guy Fieri's cooking show "Guy's Big Bite."
- Hours: Daily 11am-9pm.
- Address: 502 W. Randol Mill Rd.
3. BoomerJack's
Specials are plentiful at BoomerJack's. Discounts include two entrees and an appetizer for $26, small bites for $6 after 10pm and drink specials for $5 and under daily.
- Hours: Sunday-Wednesday 10:30am-midnight, Thursday-Saturday 10:30am-2am.
- Address: 522 Lincoln Square.
