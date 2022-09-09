44 mins ago - Sports

Cowboys game day: Where to tailgate, park and more

Maxwell Millington
Data: Bookies.com; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios
Football is back, and we've got you covered if you are heading to AT&T Stadium this season.

  • Here's what you need to know to be game day ready.
Key home games

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 1

The Cowboys and Buccaneers played a thrilling season-opener last year in Tampa. Dallas will be looking for a win this time around.

  • Details: 7:20pm Sunday

2. Washington Commanders, Week 4

We're sure the Cowboys defense will be more than happy to welcome Carson Wentz back to the NFC East.

  • Details: Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon

3. Houston Texans, Week 13

Dallas will try to hold on to their winning record (3-2) against Houston in the battle of Texas.

  • Details: Sunday, Dec. 11, at noon
Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders drops back to throw during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 20, 2022
Photo: Jason Hanna/Getty Images
Tickets

Single-game tickets are available here.

How to get there

Information about AT&T Stadium parking is available here.

Concessions to try
  • The Cowboys' new menu items for 2022-2023 include lobster mac-n-cheese, a fried mozzarella burger and vegetarian-friendly Touchdown Tots. Check where the items are sold so you don't have to give up precious game time to hunt for them.
Where else to eat/drink

1. Live! Arena

Located inside the entertainment district, Live! Arena is a multi-level sports bar with a 100-foot LED HD television.

2. Prince Lebanese Grill

A mile from AT&T stadium, Prince Lebanese Grill has been featured on the Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and on Guy Fieri's cooking show "Guy's Big Bite."

3. BoomerJack's

Specials are plentiful at BoomerJack's. Discounts include two entrees and an appetizer for $26, small bites for $6 after 10pm and drink specials for $5 and under daily.

  • Hours: Sunday-Wednesday 10:30am-midnight, Thursday-Saturday 10:30am-2am.
  • Address: 522 Lincoln Square.
