Cowboys game day: Where to tailgate, park and more

Football is back, and we've got you covered if you are heading to AT&T Stadium this season.

Here's what you need to know to be game day ready.

Key home games

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 1

The Cowboys and Buccaneers played a thrilling season-opener last year in Tampa. Dallas will be looking for a win this time around.

Details: 7:20pm Sunday

2. Washington Commanders, Week 4

We're sure the Cowboys defense will be more than happy to welcome Carson Wentz back to the NFC East.

Details: Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon

3. Houston Texans, Week 13

Dallas will try to hold on to their winning record (3-2) against Houston in the battle of Texas.

Details: Sunday, Dec. 11, at noon

Photo: Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available here.

How to get there

Information about AT&T Stadium parking is available here.

Concessions to try

The Cowboys' new menu items for 2022-2023 include lobster mac-n-cheese, a fried mozzarella burger and vegetarian-friendly Touchdown Tots. Check where the items are sold so you don't have to give up precious game time to hunt for them.

Where else to eat/drink

1. Live! Arena

Located inside the entertainment district, Live! Arena is a multi-level sports bar with a 100-foot LED HD television.

2. Prince Lebanese Grill

A mile from AT&T stadium, Prince Lebanese Grill has been featured on the Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and on Guy Fieri's cooking show "Guy's Big Bite."

3. BoomerJack's

Specials are plentiful at BoomerJack's. Discounts include two entrees and an appetizer for $26, small bites for $6 after 10pm and drink specials for $5 and under daily.