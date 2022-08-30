Roanoke, Texas, drag brunch draws armed clash

Armed protesters clashed with armed counter-protesters outside a drag brunch in Roanoke during the weekend.

Why it matters: This is another sign that the affluent suburbs have become the front lines in America's culture war.

What happened: A viral video taken by Dallas-based independent journalist Steven Monacelli shows anti-trans activists with signs suggesting the event, held at Anderson Distillery and Grill, "sexualized children."

The protesters were outnumbered by anti-fascist counter-protesters, many of whom wore masks and carried AR-15s.

One protester in the video approached the armed counter-protesters, called them names, then said he'd been spit on.

There were no arrests, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The intrigue: The clash quickly became a talking point for national conservative commentators alarmed by the presence of armed anti-fascists.

Flashback: After a similar event at a bar in Dallas in June, some Texas lawmakers suggested banning minors from watching drag shows.

In a statement this month, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the Dallas bar might have to pay a sexually oriented business fee.

What they're saying: "​​It was never my intention to host an event that would result in controversy, hate and divisiveness," the distillery's owner, Jay Anderson, wrote on Facebook.