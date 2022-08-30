Canceled flights complicate fall travel

If you're planning to travel this fall, you may have fewer flights to choose from than before the pandemic.

Driving the news: U.S. airlines will cut hundreds of flights a day to accommodate pilot shortages and changing demand for travel, ABC News reports.

The airline industry is operating 10-15% fewer flights compared to 2019, per the DMN.

Why it matters: Airlines usually weigh which destinations are most popular before deciding where to add flights and where to cut them. That means travelers headed to less popular cities could have a harder time getting there.

Meanwhile: Travelers are increasingly looking for a more seamless travel experience, and airlines will need to figure out how to keep them happy.

Between January and June of this year, almost 16,000 complaints were made against U.S. airlines, according to a recent Department of Transportation report. Around 6,800 complaints were made during the same period last year.

Refunds and flight problems, like cancellations and delays, were the most common reasons for this year's complaints.

What we're watching: The change-ups may continue as the airline industry figures out what post-pandemic travel will look like.