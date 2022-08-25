A Texan visits the Twin Cities

Visit Minneapolis to see what it's like when a city has clean streets and sidewalks … and widespread composting. Here are some non-expert tips from a Texan's visit:

Catch a game. We went for baseball at Target Field, but Target Center — home to Minnesota's NBA and WNBA team — is just across the street. Plus, the Vikings play downtown too, and it's easily accessible on public transit.

The Rangers pulled off three wins in Minneapolis after a tumultuous week of leadership changes in the club. And Twins fans were perfectly nice about it.

Eat a Jucy Lucy. This tip on cheese-filled burgers comes directly from our friends in Axios Twin Cities.

The original delicacy can be found at Matt's, a cash-only diner tucked away in a neighborhood.

Go shopping. The Mall of America is as large as expected and worth visiting for every store imaginable.

Public art in a cool city. Photo: Tasha "Spoon" Tsiaperas/Axios

Visit the sculpture garden. Marvel at these massive artworks, including a giant spoon and a rooster.

This outdoor space has a great view of downtown and is accessible over a highway by an art-centric pedestrian bridge. Walkable bridges are common enough that there's a list of the best and worst in the city. Imagine that.

💭 Our thought bubble: More Texans should be visiting the Twin Cities in August to escape the heat (and torrential downpours). There's excellent Ethiopian food, great bookstores, funky bars and a nicer use of the river than Dallas.