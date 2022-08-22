It's that time of year again — when we learn about the insanely calorie-tastic culinary inventions coming to the State Fair of Texas, which runs Sept. 30 through Oct. 23.

Driving the news: The 18th Big Tex Choice Awards will take place this Sunday in the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center arena at Fair Park.

Some of the foods up for awards include Chicharron Explosion Nachos (seen above), a deep-fried lasagna roll, a concoction dubbed the "Holy Biscuit" and something called the "Cha-Cha Chata."

Check out photos of some of the finalists…

Deep-fried lasagna with zucchini fries. Photo courtesy of the State Fair of Texas

The Holy Biscuit, filled with brisket, bacon and honey. Photo courtesy of the State Fair of Texas

The Peanut Butter Paradise: A deep-fried honey bun filled with caramel and topped with peanut butter, Reese's Pieces, Butterfinger crumbles and peanut butter cups. Photo courtesy of the State Fair of Texas

The Deep Fried Rocky Road, which comes served with a scoop of vanilla Blue Bell. Photo courtesy of the State Fair of Texas

