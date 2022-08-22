48 mins ago - Things to Do
State Fair of Texas reveals new food options
It's that time of year again — when we learn about the insanely calorie-tastic culinary inventions coming to the State Fair of Texas, which runs Sept. 30 through Oct. 23.
Driving the news: The 18th Big Tex Choice Awards will take place this Sunday in the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center arena at Fair Park.
- Some of the foods up for awards include Chicharron Explosion Nachos (seen above), a deep-fried lasagna roll, a concoction dubbed the "Holy Biscuit" and something called the "Cha-Cha Chata."
Check out photos of some of the finalists…
Zoom out: While we're talking about state fair fare, read about the offerings our Axios colleagues have highlighted in Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota.
