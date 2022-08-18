Wings gear up for 2022 playoffs

Making the playoffs for the second straight season should be cause for celebration, but it just never seems to be that easy for the Dallas Wings.

Driving the news: The Wings enter tonight's first-round playoff series against the Connecticut Sun as massive underdogs after Arike Ogunbowale, the team's best player, suffered an abdominal injury that will keep her out of the series.

Flashback: This was a make-or-break year for Dallas, whose stockpile of top five draft picks had yet to translate to wins.

Despite injuries, the Wings finished at .500 (18-18) for the first time since moving here from Tulsa in 2016.

State of play: Led by 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones, the No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun are expected to roll over the No. 6 seed Wings. They're deep, a defensive nightmare and a whopping -800 favorite to win this series.

Yes, but: Offseason acquisition Teaira McCowan has been on a tear recently, averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds over the last 10 games, while guards Marina Mabrey and Allisha Gray are both having career years.

Plus, the WNBA shifted its first-round playoff format from single elimination to a best-of-three. If the Wings can steal a game on the road, the deciding Game 3 will be at home, where anything can happen.

Details: Tonight's game is at 7 on NBA TV. Sunday's Game 2 starts at 11am on ABC, with the deciding third game Wednesday, if necessary.