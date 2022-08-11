1 hour ago - News

How you can help reduce Dallas homelessness

Tasha Tsiaperas
Illustrated collage of two hands grasping one another with coins falling in the background.
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Homelessness is a complex problem without simple solutions, but there are a few things everyone can do to help. 

Speak up: Attend budget town hall meetings and voice support for municipal spending to close encampments and advocate for measures to move people into shelter and housing.

  • Call or write your representatives to push for more affordable housing.  

Volunteer: Volunteer hours offset the cost of hiring additional staff to take calls, serve meals or distribute clothing and goods. 

Donate: Shelters and other service providers need more donations to support the increased demand.

The bottom line: As Ellen Magnis, CEO of Family Gateway, said: "Now is our crisis."

