How you can help reduce Dallas homelessness

Homelessness is a complex problem without simple solutions, but there are a few things everyone can do to help.

Speak up: Attend budget town hall meetings and voice support for municipal spending to close encampments and advocate for measures to move people into shelter and housing.

Call or write your representatives to push for more affordable housing.

Volunteer: Volunteer hours offset the cost of hiring additional staff to take calls, serve meals or distribute clothing and goods.

Here are just a few options: The Stewpot, Austin Street and The Bridge.

Download the OurCalling app, which includes resources to help people experiencing homelessness.

Donate: Shelters and other service providers need more donations to support the increased demand.

Here are just a few options: Family Gateway, Salvation Army and Promise House.

Donating items is also helpful in lieu of cash.

The bottom line: As Ellen Magnis, CEO of Family Gateway, said: "Now is our crisis."