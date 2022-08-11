1 hour ago - News
How you can help reduce Dallas homelessness
Homelessness is a complex problem without simple solutions, but there are a few things everyone can do to help.
Speak up: Attend budget town hall meetings and voice support for municipal spending to close encampments and advocate for measures to move people into shelter and housing.
- Call or write your representatives to push for more affordable housing.
Volunteer: Volunteer hours offset the cost of hiring additional staff to take calls, serve meals or distribute clothing and goods.
- Here are just a few options: The Stewpot, Austin Street and The Bridge.
- Download the OurCalling app, which includes resources to help people experiencing homelessness.
Donate: Shelters and other service providers need more donations to support the increased demand.
- Here are just a few options: Family Gateway, Salvation Army and Promise House.
- Donating items is also helpful in lieu of cash.
The bottom line: As Ellen Magnis, CEO of Family Gateway, said: "Now is our crisis."
