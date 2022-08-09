Most young adults who move out of Dallas still stay in Texas

Note: The analysis includes U.S. Social Security Number holders born 1984–1992 measuring their childhood locations at age 16 and young adult locations at age 26; Data: Center for Economic Studies, et al., 2022, "The Radius of Opportunity: Evidence from Migration and Local Labor Markets"; Chart: Skye Witley/Axios

Most young adults who moved out of Dallas by age 26 chose to stay within the state, according to a recent Axios analysis.

Why it matters: North Texas has experienced a population boom in recent years, but that hasn't kept young adults from moving elsewhere.

The big picture: Fort Worth was the most popular city for Dallas residents under 26 to move to. Austin, Houston, Los Angeles and Tyler were next.

California and Oklahoma were the most popular states to move to.

Context: The data from the Center for Economic Studies focuses on roughly 390,000 people who were born between 1984 and 1992 and lived in Dallas at age 16 before moving elsewhere by age 26.

Reality check: 70% of young people who grew up in Dallas chose to stay here through their adulthood.

The other side: Dallas was a popular city to move to from Austin and northwest Arkansas.