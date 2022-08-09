Dallas leaders release 2022-2023 budget plan

Dallas' plans for the upcoming fiscal year include more money for policing, environmental sustainability measures and increasing the minimum wage to $18 for city employees.

Driving the news: The city released the budget plan during the weekend and plans to formally introduce it to the City Council on Tuesday.

The big picture: City leaders estimate having $4.5 billion to spend in 2022-2023. The city's general fund for the new fiscal year is expected to bring in $172 million more than the current year.

Details: The proposed 2022-2023 budget includes plans to start the new $2 billion convention center project, which would replace the existing Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center — despite criticism that the move is a "land grab" for local developers.

Public safety accounts for 60% of Dallas' general fund under the proposed budget, and the city's police and fire departments would get millions more in funding compared to the current year.

Of note: Dallas plans to add a referendum to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to approve collecting 2% more from the hotel tax for 30 years to help pay for the convention center.

If the referendum is approved, the city would start the hiring process for project management and design. Construction would begin in 2024.

Reality check: Property values are likely to increase in the upcoming year — as they have been in recent years — and could result in higher property taxes for some people.

Zoom in: The minimum wage increase for city employees, from $15.50 to $18 per hour, will kick in next January to help keep up with the rising cost of living in North Texas.

What's next: The budget proposal will be introduced to City Council at 9am today and get input from the public throughout the month. The fiscal year begins in October.