The Dallas Cowboys are the NFL's most valuable franchise

Data: Sportico; Table: Axios Visuals

America's Team hasn't won a Super Bowl in over two decades but it's still — by far — the most valuable NFL franchise, according to a recent valuation by Sportico.

Driving the news: The value ranking comes as the Dallas Cowboys attend training camp in Oxnard, California.

The big picture: The Cowboys were valued at $7.6 billion in the 2022 rankings. The Rams, with a new stadium that just hosted a Super Bowl (that they won), ranked second with a $5.9 billion valuation.

Our nemesis teams have nothing on us, financially. The Giants rank fourth, the Washington Commanders rank eighth and the Eagles rank ninth.

Context: Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys for $150 million in 1989 and has turned it into a multibillion-dollar, family-run empire with valuable real estate holdings, naming rights and strong brand recognition.

Zoom out: The Cowboys are worth more than Real Madrid, the world's highest-valued soccer team, and the New York Yankees, the highest-valued American baseball team — which means the Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world.

The Mavericks are valued at $2.7 billion, the NBA's ninth highest, according to Forbes.

The Rangers are around $2 billion, and the Stars were around $720 million as of December.

By the numbers: The Cowboys haven't publicly said how much their deal with AT&T brings in annually for the stadium naming rights, but sports consultant Marc Ganis once estimated that it could be as much as $20 million a year for 20-30 years, per USA Today.

The team's 91-acre headquarters and training facility in Frisco — known as The Star — is valued at over $1 billion. Ford has the naming rights to The Star's indoor stadium, which the Cowboys share with the city of Frisco and Frisco ISD.

Yes, but: Jones has repeatedly said the Cowboys aren't for sale.