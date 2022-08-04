Dallas residents want more arts funding
Dallas residents want to increase funding for the arts, social services and fixing streets, according to a city survey.
Why it matters: Dallas city leaders will begin budget discussions next week to determine how tax dollars will be used during the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins in October.
What happened: 1,214 Dallas residents ranked their highest and lowest funding priorities in a survey open from May 2 through July 2, according to a city memo.
- Policing came in fourth among priorities but also ranked third of services residents would like to receive less funding.
- Code violation response and municipal court services were the top city functions residents want to decrease funding for.
Flashback: The city's current $4.3 billion budget is the largest ever, driven by federal stimulus funds.
- Of that budget, $566 million is allocated to the police department.
Of note: Property values and sales taxes are up this year, giving cities more dollars to work with in their budgets.
What's next: Residents can give input on the city's budget beginning Aug. 11, during town hall meetings scheduled for each council district.
