A Dallas City Council committee unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to protect abortion rights in the city by prohibiting the use of city funds to investigate people who get the procedure.

State of play: The U.S. Supreme Court's opinion which overturned Roe v. Wade triggered a Texas law that makes performing an abortion a felony statewide.

The law goes into effect on Aug. 25.

Driving the news: Dallas is among several cities taking action in response to the statewide ban.

Austin approved its own version of Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone, or GRACE Act.

The San Antonio City Council is also considering a similar resolution.

Zoom out: The Justice Department filed a challenge Tuesday to Idaho's near-total abortion ban, which was also triggered by the Supreme Court decision.

The DOJ says the state's ban conflicts with federal law, which allows for abortions in emergency situations.

What they're saying: Dallas council members said police officers already have enough work and don't need to be investigating medical procedures.

"Our Dallas Police Department has much bigger fish to fry," said council member Adam Bazaldua, who called a special session of the Quality of Life, Arts and Culture Committee to consider the resolution.

What's next: The full City Council will decide whether to approve the resolution next Wednesday.