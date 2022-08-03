1 hour ago - News

Dallas wants to protect abortion rights

Tasha Tsiaperas
Illustration of Dallas City Hall with lines radiating from it.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

A Dallas City Council committee unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to protect abortion rights in the city by prohibiting the use of city funds to investigate people who get the procedure.

State of play: The U.S. Supreme Court's opinion which overturned Roe v. Wade triggered a Texas law that makes performing an abortion a felony statewide.

Driving the news: Dallas is among several cities taking action in response to the statewide ban.

  • Austin approved its own version of Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone, or GRACE Act.
  • The San Antonio City Council is also considering a similar resolution.

Zoom out: The Justice Department filed a challenge Tuesday to Idaho's near-total abortion ban, which was also triggered by the Supreme Court decision.

  • The DOJ says the state's ban conflicts with federal law, which allows for abortions in emergency situations.

What they're saying: Dallas council members said police officers already have enough work and don't need to be investigating medical procedures.

  • "Our Dallas Police Department has much bigger fish to fry," said council member Adam Bazaldua, who called a special session of the Quality of Life, Arts and Culture Committee to consider the resolution.

What's next: The full City Council will decide whether to approve the resolution next Wednesday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more