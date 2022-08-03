Dallas wants to protect abortion rights
A Dallas City Council committee unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to protect abortion rights in the city by prohibiting the use of city funds to investigate people who get the procedure.
State of play: The U.S. Supreme Court's opinion which overturned Roe v. Wade triggered a Texas law that makes performing an abortion a felony statewide.
- The law goes into effect on Aug. 25.
Driving the news: Dallas is among several cities taking action in response to the statewide ban.
- Austin approved its own version of Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone, or GRACE Act.
- The San Antonio City Council is also considering a similar resolution.
Zoom out: The Justice Department filed a challenge Tuesday to Idaho's near-total abortion ban, which was also triggered by the Supreme Court decision.
- The DOJ says the state's ban conflicts with federal law, which allows for abortions in emergency situations.
What they're saying: Dallas council members said police officers already have enough work and don't need to be investigating medical procedures.
- "Our Dallas Police Department has much bigger fish to fry," said council member Adam Bazaldua, who called a special session of the Quality of Life, Arts and Culture Committee to consider the resolution.
What's next: The full City Council will decide whether to approve the resolution next Wednesday.
